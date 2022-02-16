ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head-On Collison Today West of Dyersville, IA Seriously Injures 3

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
3 people were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle accident just before 7am this morning 3 miles west of Dyersville, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year old Jacob Ahlers of Greeley, Iowa was eastbound on Highway 20 when his SUV went...

Dubuque Community School District Names Superintendent Finalists

Since November, the Dubuque Community School District Board of Education has been engaged in the process of selecting the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. The next superintendent will succeed Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district at the conclusion of the school year to become the new Chief Administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
Elizabeth, Illinois Woman Killed in Vehicle Accident on Tuesday

A two-vehicle accident on Hiway 20 near Mitchell Road in Jo Daviess County, Illinois has killed a woman from Elizabeth, Illinois and injured a Galena, Illinois Man. According to the Jo Daviess Country Sheriff's Department, the accident happened around 5:15 pm on Tuesday February 15th. 67-year-old Kathleen R. McCall of Elizabeth was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and collided with a vehicle driven by 57 year old Ronald J. Tippett of Galena, IL. McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. Tippett sustained serious injuries and was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and then transported to Univerisity of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital vie AirCare3. His condition is unknown at the time.
