Cooler Master’s sneaker-shaped PC is actually jaw-dropping

Cooler Master is holding a product showcase event, celebrating its 30th anniversary, which it calls the Chronos Summit. The event has highlighted a number of interesting new PC hardware delights, and one of the more appealing of these is the Cooler Master GP27-FQS mini LED gaming monitor. The features and specs of the GP27-FQS look very good on paper, but perhaps one of the biggest hooks here is the price, which makes it the cheapest mini LED gaming monitor yet.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO