Cooler Master’s sneaker-shaped PC is actually jaw-dropping

Besides PC cases and other peripherals, Cooler Master makes gaming chairs. Its entry-level chair, the R1, lacks high-end features, such as a tilt function or four-direction adjustable armrests, but it’s comfortable, and at $249 to $279 for the alternate-patterned, physically identical R1S we tested, quite affordable. The R1S is a good budget choice, but Cooler Master’s higher-end Caliber X1C—an Editors' Choice pick for gaming chairs—is far superior in design, features, and build quality.
