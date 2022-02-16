Two Point Campus reveals how to train tomb raiders

It seems more Linux ports from Feral Interactive are no longer advertised on Steam, with the latest being Tomb Raider (2013). This follows on from the same happening with Mad Max and Shadow of Mordor in Early 2021. Much the same, the Linux version is no longer advertised but it is still available to install. Later that year in April 2021, Feral did bring out Total War: ROME REMASTERED but then we also saw that Feral confirmed in July 2021, that they would no longer be porting A Total War Saga: TROY to Linux - citing "generally less demand for native titles since Valve’s launch of Proton".

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO