ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paige Bieker talks meeting Anthony Harris, his daddy-daughter dance with Carton & Roberts

By Carton Roberts, Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391rIg_0eGf6Bag00

Paige Bieker is the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris…but a few short years ago, she was a teacher in Minnesota, just hanging out at a pre-Super Bowl LII event in Minneapolis when she first met the then-Vikings star.

“So Anthony was hosting the Migos concert, I was there with my brother and I was pretty oblivious to it all,” Bieker told Carton & Roberts on WFAN Wednesday as part of their WAG Wednesday segment. “We were standing next to the section he taped off, and he came over and asked if we wanted to hang out.”

Bieker admitted she didn’t know who Harris was at the time, but to quote Shania Twain, when she found out, it didn’t impress her much.

“He ended up telling me but it didn’t do much justice for him, so my brother and I ended up moving on with our night!” she laughed.

Eventually, though, the two would bump into each other around Minneapolis, which Bieker called “a small world,” and a year and change later, fates intertwined the two again.

“I was with friends at dinner, he made his move, and I guess I took the bait that time,” Bieker said. “We had some mutual friends who approved of him, and one of the things he said caught his eye was that I was pretty conservative with the way I dress.”

Not long after, the pandemic hit, and Bieker moved with Harris back to his home state of Virginia, prior to what would be the final season he played in Minnesota – and when Philly came calling in free agency last summer, well, Paige knew it was time

“I had moved pretty quickly with him to Virginia early in our relationship when the pandemic hit, so when he wanted to move to Philly I knew I had no choice to go,” she laughed. “I don’t love Philly, but they circle around their football team, so it’s a good place for him to play.”

Of course, that made both Craig (who worked in Philly and also doesn’t love it) and Evan (who called the city “a city of losers” just last week) happy, and even happier when they found out that Harris is a free agent again this offseason and could make a pitch to bring him to New York.

“We’re open to wherever, we’re just hoping he gets a good offer,” Paige said.

That brought the subject to one offer Harris couldn’t refuse, the now-famous story of how he took an 11-year-old girl in Austin, Texas, to her father-daughter dance after she lost both her father and grandfather. Harris had communicated with the family, who were die-hard Vikings fans, quite often prior to the event, which you can read more about here thanks to our sister station WIP in Philly.

Craig admitted that he cried seeing the video, prompting Paige to explain more about the situation.

“Anthony also lost a loved one during the pandemic, so they reached out to say I’m praying for you. That really caught his attention – he respects people who care about his personal life,” Paige said. “When they reached out about this event, they said they knew it was a big gesture, but it was something he was willing to do.”

One that has changed a lot of people’s opinions about Harris, including Philly haters like Evan and Craig.

“He’s a good guy, and we have a lot of people with mutual feelings, that they don’t love the Eagles but now they love Anthony,” Paige said.

She’s okay with there being another young woman of import in his life, but, of course, had a warning for any of what Craig called “the Instagram girls sliding into his DMs.”

“It’s always gonna be an issue, but I trust him and know he’s a good man,” she laughed. “They can shoot their shot all day long, but I’m not worried. I’m a catch too!”

Paige still teaches in Florida during the NFL offseason, and now also helps with the Anthony Harris Foundation, which is soon to launch Anthony’s Acts of Kindness.

“He’s all about giving back to the youth any way he can, and started a summer camp as well,” Bieker said of the Foundation’s endeavors.

Craig and Evan will have Bieker and Harris on once the Foundation launches its new initiatives, but for now, you can follow them on Instagram to support The Anthony Harris Foundation , Anthony Harris Apparel , and Harris and Bieker themselves.

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ mom responds to rumors about family drama

Rumors have been swirling about Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes. Now, his mom has chimed in. Most NFL fans are more than aware of the social media craze that surrounds Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes due to the presence of his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and (more frustratingly and notably) brother, Jackson Mahomes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Evan
Person
Shania Twain
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#American Football#Carton Roberts
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
TheWrap

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Slams Michele Tafoya’s ‘Hot Trash’ Views on Race (Video)

Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” took former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya to task over her views on race and critical race theory. In recent appearances on shows like “The View,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and Megyn Kelly’s YouTube channel, Tafoya questioned why skin color “matters” and stated that Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL on account of his own “business decisions,” rather than his public demonstrations against police brutality.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy