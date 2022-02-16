ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber reveals way to see how many bad ratings you have

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( NEXSTAR ) – Uber is one of the few services that allow employees to rate customers. For the first time ever, the rideshare app is letting you see a breakdown of how drivers have rated you.

When you use Uber’s mobile app, you can request a ride, which an Uber driver can then accept. After they give you a ride, you’re able to rate your driver’s service, with the highest rating being five stars. They, in turn, rate you as a rider.

Before Wednesday, Uber would allow you to see your average overall rating, but that’s about it.

Now, the company has unveiled a way for you to see how your rating is calculated and the good (and bad) ratings you’ve received. Within Uber’s app or website , you can navigate to the Privacy Center. There, swipe to the right and select “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.” Scroll down to “browse your data” and tap “view my ratings.”

You’ll be able to see how many drivers have given you a five-star rating, how many have given you just one star, and everything in between. Your rating is the average of your last 500 trips with Uber.

Not impressed with your score? Uber says there are five key reasons why its drivers will hand out fewer than five stars to their riders:

  1. Having to clean up after them.
  2. They aren’t wearing a seatbelt.
  3. They’re unprepared to be picked up.
  4. Failing to treat the driver and their vehicle respectfully.
  5. Slamming the car door.

Passengers took a total of 1.77 billion trips on Uber during the last three months of 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

