ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

By Herbert Lash
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, expecting to benefit from higher prices driven by global chip shortages and an eventual decline in logistics costs as shipment delays abate. Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading after the networking firm announced a $15 billion...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Gun-Maker Ammo Announces $30M Share Buyback

AMMO Inc's (NASDAQ: POWW) plans to buy back up to $30 million worth of their stock. What Happened: AMMO's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $30 million. "With a strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and growing revenues, we believe it is appropriate to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Systems#Big Data#Software#Videoconferencing#Reuters#Webex#Splunk Inc#Futuriom#Ibes
Metro International

Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

(Reuters) – Shares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company’s earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable. The company was a...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

BAT Sales Jump on Vaping, Oral Nicotine; Announces 2 Billion Stg Buyback

LONDON (Reuters) -British American Tobacco on Friday reported a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue to 25.7 billion pounds ($34.8 billion), helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine. The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a 2 billion pound share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

PepsiCo stock gains after profit and revenue topped forecasts, dividend boosted and new $10 billion buyback program

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. PEP, +0.46% rose 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the beverage and snacks giant reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, boosted its dividend and set a new $10 billion stock repurchase program. Net income fell to $1.32 billion, or 95 cents a share, from $1.85 billion, or $1.33 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share of $1.53 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.52. Revenue grew 12.4% to $25.25 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $24.24 billion, as Frito-Lay North America revenue rose 13%, Quaker Foods North America increased 9% and PepsiCo Beverages North America revenue grew 13%. For 2022, the company expects core EPS growth of 8%, while the FactSet EPS consensus of $6.73 implies 7.5% growth. The company raised its annual dividend to $4.60 a share from $4.30, with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2022. The company also announced a new $10 billion stock repurchase program through February 2026. The stock has gained 4.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Cisco stock rises on earnings beat, dividend boost and increased buyback

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares rose in early trading on Thursday after the networking equipment provider beat earnings expectations, boosted its dividend and added to its stock buyback, prompting some positive commentary from Wall Street. Bank of America analyst Tal Liani reiterated the firm's buy rating and $68 price target, calling the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
Metro International

Kraft Heinz beats sales estimates on higher prices, robust demand

(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday as the packaged food maker benefited from higher product prices and sustained demand for its packaged meals and condiments. Packaged food makers have been bumping up prices of their products to contend with surging costs...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Whirlpool raises dividend by 25% to $1.75, announces buyback

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) declares $1.75/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $1.40. Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 25; ex-div Feb. 24. The board adds $2B to its existing share repurchase program. Approximately $1.5 billion remained available under the program as of December 31, 2021. See WHR...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Westinghouse Air Brake raises quarterly dividend to $0.15, announces buyback

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $0.12. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 25; ex-div Feb. 24. The company reauthorized a share buyback program up to $750 million. See WAB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
Metro International

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Thursday upgraded its key profitability target and set new goals for its asset management, transaction banking and consumer businesses as it laid out its strategy for the next three years. Wall Street’s premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a turbulent decade during which...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Apologetic CEO says Allianz to cut bonuses after trading debacle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz announced on Friday big bonus cuts for its CEO and board, and a settlement with a “vast majority” of investors, as it braces for the outcome of U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm. The collapse of a $15 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Crypto firm Fireblocks buys payments tech platform for $100 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
MARKETS
Metro International

Profit dips for Australia’s Wesfarmers after perfect pandemic storm

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said first-half profit slumped and cut its dividend after most of its businesses were hit by successive COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain upheaval, sending its shares sharply lower. Normally seen by investors as a strategic advantage, the conglomerate’s diversified interests proved a weakness...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp hydrogen IPO plans face market headwinds - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A steep drop in hydrogen shares is likely to hit the valuation of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) hydrogen unit Nucera, according to investor and financial sources, which could make it more challenging to list the division in a potential share sale. Putting a value on Nucera has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy