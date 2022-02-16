ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Gov. Cooper to give update on mask guidance as school districts change policies

By Jeff Reeves
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to hold a briefing on Thursday focused on mask guidance as several school districts change masking policies and COVID-19 cases drop, according to the governor’s office.

A series of central North Carolina school systems have changed masking policies this week – including Moore, Cumberland and Chatham counties.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are in North Carolina hospitals, the first time since early January that it dipped below that threshold.

Cooper’s briefing would come a week after NCDHHS updated its COVID-19 school safety guidelines without changes to its masking recommendations.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

FOX8 News

Officials celebrate new engineering complex at North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University and state leaders officially opened the new engineering complex Thursday, cutting a ribbon outside the $90 million facility.  The Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex is named in honor of the university’s current chancellor.   “It’s exciting to students. It’s exciting to top […]
GREENSBORO, NC
