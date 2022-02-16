Detroit police launching TV show shining light on city's unsolved crimes, offering cash rewards for tips

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Michigan are teaming up for a new television show aiming to bring justice to the victims of the city’s unsolved crimes.

Detroit Rewards TV will shine a spotlight on unsolved crimes in Detroit, offering cash rewards to anyone who can provide anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

The new program’s website went live on Wednesday at detroitrewards.tv .

The show will feature interviews with victims’ family members, detectives and exclusive information that officials hope will solve cold cases.

Since the early 1990s, the independent-from-police Crime Stoppers has been offering cash rewards in hopes of finding justice for victims and their families.

Now they’re teaming up with DPD to shine an even bigger light on unsolved crimes, with the show to be hosted by former WXYZ journalist Andrea Isom.

"I love this city, because there's so much good here," Isom said during a press conference Wednesday announcing the program. "But it breaks my heart more than I could ever let you know to see the tears, the screams, the pain... the sheer agony, when people lose someone to violence."

Isom called the new program "a mission" to bring safety and justice to the city.

“There is too much pain from victims’ families to let unsolved cases remain open,” Detroit Police Chief James White said. “This is another tool we’ll use in partnership with our community to make our neighborhoods safer, and we believe Detroit Rewards TV will make it easier to submit tips that close cases, and bring closure to victims’ families.”

Second Deputy Chief of Media Relations Rudy Harper said during a press conference Wednesday the reason behind the new program is “to empower Detroiters to speak up and take back their neighborhoods.”

The DPD will provide $20,000 to Crime Stoppers to payout rewards from the TV show.

Officials unveiled a set structure for rewards payouts:

• Homicides: $1,000

• Fugitives: $1,000

• Non-fatal shootings: $500

• Carjackings: $500

• Robberies: $500

• Drug crimes: $500

• Drifting and drag-racing: $500

Crime Stoppers President and CEO Dan DiBardino promised that all tipsters will remain anonymous, all information will go directly to the investigator to make sure action is taken.

Lastly, he said, "as part of this program, if your tip moves the case forward you will be paid for your time and for your efforts."

A list of cases and rewards can be found on the Detroit Rewards TV website.