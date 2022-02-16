ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Slams Man for Wanting Girlfriend to Stop Calling Her Son 'Honey'

By Alexandra Schonfeld
 4 days ago
"I'd also stop calling him "the bf" without an "ex" in front of it," one commenter wrote below the viral...

www.newsweek.com

oldschool94
3d ago

right🤨🤨🤨.. lady that's your child!!! nothing! and no one is ever more important than your child. dude needs to go some where and SAT DOWN.. ALL THE WAY.

Love's 2 Read
3d ago

I admit I've never been on the position of dating with minor children. But why on earth would any man or woman think they had a right to make demands or even suggestions on how a child is being parented? I would think that even after marriage itcould be like navigating a mind field as everyone finds their rightful place in the chain of command. God bless everyone who is, and has done it successfully.

wanna know
3d ago

My son is in his 40s and I still call him baby. Terms of endearment continue thru life. Kick that guy to the curb

Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was horrified when she caught my grandfather dancing in a crowd of women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother recently told me about the festivals she and her family attended when she was a child. People flocked to these local festivals not only for the food but also for the singing and dancing, which included heavy audience participation.
The Independent

Woman sparks debate on returning $3,000 she accidentally received from her old job

A woman has revealed that her former employer accidentally deposited $3,000 into her bank account.In a TikTok video posted on January 29, @rebuildingmary said that she logged into her bank account and noticed that there was “a lot of money in there that shouldn’t have been in there.”She messaged her old job and explained that she got “paid by accident.” Her employer told her that the funds were deposited “via error,” as she hasn’t worked there for over two months. @rebuildingmary Needless to say I’m #bitter 🙄 #greenscreen #fired #lawsuit #error #payroll #texaseducation #blackmail #systemfailedme #fyp #fixit #notmyproblem...
ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.
RETAIL
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
