Cook County, IL

City decision nears on controversial metal-shredding permit

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — City health officials are expected to announce this week whether they will grant a permit for a controversial metal-shredding operation on the Southeast Side — a project opposed by local residents and activists.

At a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday, opponents said city officials didn’t allow much input from residents at a webinar the night before even as they conceded the operation proposed by Southside Recycling — once known as General Iron — presents pollution and safety concerns.

Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen, an environmental attorney, said the company’s past performance merits rejecting a permit.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez  the fight won’t end, even if the permit is approved. Sigcho-Lopez previously joined hunger strikers fighting the project. Opponents have said people of color would bear the brunt of the environmental impact.

General Iron had run the metal-shredding facility in Lincoln Park before setting sights on the new location.

