Notre Dame staffer promoted to director of recruiting

Notre Dame football has a new director of recruiting as the 27-year old Chad Bowden has been promoted. Bowden replaces Aaryn Kearney who took a job outside of college football. Marcus Freeman made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday.

Bowden got his break in coaching as he was an intern for now-Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason at Cincinnati in 2017. Mason was working as the Bearcats director of recruiting at that time.

Bowden clearly made a positive impression on both Mason and Freeman seeing as he was hired by Notre Dame less than two weeks after Freeman accepted the defensive coordinator job in January of 2021.

Bowden has already made an impact in recruiting for Notre Dame and is the son of former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals executive Jim Bowden.