General Hospital’s Sasha Gets a Surprisingly Perfect Temporary Recast

By Curtis Harding
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting a new sister act. General Hospital‘s Sasha is going to be looking a little bit different for a few days — but not that different. Soap Opera Digest is reporting that starting Thursday, February 17, Sofia Mattsson’s big sister, Helena Mattsson, will be stepping into her alter-ego’s...

SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
SheKnows

Approaching Her Last General Hospital Episode as Sam, Lindsay Hartley Sends a Heartfelt Message to Kelly Monaco and the Soap’s Fans

Ask any actor, and they’ll tell ya: It’s tough to step into someone else’s role. Perhaps even more so when, as in the case of Lindsay Hartley, you’re not really taking over, you’re just filling in for a bit. But we suspect that pretty much all General Hospital viewers will agree that the alum of Passions, All My Children and Days of Our Lives spectacularly rose to the occasion as she once again spelled Kelly Monaco as Sam.
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
SheKnows

The Big General Hospital Paternity Reveal… That the Show Forgot to Actually Reveal

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?
SheKnows

General Hospital Exclusive Preview: Is Elizabeth Being Haunted by Franco?

These should be happy days for General Hospital‘s Elizabeth. After all, is there anything better than those giddy, early days of a new romance? Yet even as she and Finn are getting closer, the mysterious events unfolding around her are becoming increasingly terrifying. “Just as Liz has discovered that...
countryliving.com

CBS Just Revealed Huge News About 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents. As a member of New Kids on the Block, his singing and dancing skills made him famous in the late 1980s, and then he transitioned into the world of acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Band of Brothers. Now with 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say he's comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
Hello Magazine

Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish home where she will co-parent her kids with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb announced the sad news that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have parted ways after eight years together on Monday morning. The Today star revealed that after "really meaningful conversations", the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple". Hoda and Joel share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses

We’re right there with ya, sir. You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
