COVID vaccine for kids under 5 delayed until at least April

Federal guidance continues to urge Americans to wear masks indoors in most settings to combat the spread of Covid-19, but most US states have dropped such requirements, leaving only a handful of states with broad mandates in place as the pandemic enters its third year.Halfway through February, only four states and Washington DC require masks for most indoor settings, though some of those mandates are set to expire in coming weeks if infections and hospitalisations trend downward.Since January, roughly half of US states have dropped or rolled back masking requirements.California Governor Gavin Newsom let the state’s indoor mask mandate...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO