COVID vaccine for kids under 5 delayed until at least April

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 vaccine for young children will be delayed by at least two months as Pfizer and...

kdal610.com

U.S. CDC backs full approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 18 and over, the agency said on Friday. The vaccine has been in use...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID shot for kids under 5

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. health officials postponed a meeting of advisers on Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for children under age 5, after the drugmaker said it has new data to add to its application for clearance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Map: These US states have dropped mask mandates – CDC guidance says it’s too soon

Federal guidance continues to urge Americans to wear masks indoors in most settings to combat the spread of Covid-19, but most US states have dropped such requirements, leaving only a handful of states with broad mandates in place as the pandemic enters its third year.Halfway through February, only four states and Washington DC require masks for most indoor settings, though some of those mandates are set to expire in coming weeks if infections and hospitalisations trend downward.Since January, roughly half of US states have dropped or rolled back masking requirements.California Governor Gavin Newsom let the state’s indoor mask mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

CDC Guidance Shortens Time Between 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose, Booster for Immunocompromised Patients

According to revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recommended wait time between booster shot does for “moderately-to-severely” immunocompromised patients has been shortened from five months to three months. The new recommendation, released during a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Covid-19 news: 5-to-11-year-olds in England to get vaccines from April

Children aged between five and 11 in England will be able to get a covid jab. All five to 11-year-olds in England will be offered a low-dose Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. It follows months of deliberations by the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation (JCVI). The JCVI reportedly decided that vaccinating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

“We all share the same goal – to get to a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives, a time when it won’t be a constant crisis – rather something we can prevent, protect against, and treat." The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

When Will the COVID-19 Pandemic End? Doctor Gives Update on What to Expect

As the omicron surge begins to subside across the United States, people are now wondering if the COVID-19 pandemic will ever end. And if not, what's next?. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, addressed those questions in a Twitter thread on Sunday where he gave an update on the state of the pandemic in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS

