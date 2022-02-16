ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood sign fail as iconic landmark is changed to read ‘Rams House’ – but no one can make out what it says

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago

IN celebration of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, many fans called for the iconic Hollywood sign to pay homage to the winning team.

However, the celebration turned out to be a giant flop with many asking for the “RAMS HOUSE” sign to be taken down as soon as it was revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IE85h_0eGezAr400
Fans called for the iconic Hollywood sign to pay homage to the Los Angeles Rams following their win at Super Bowl LVI, however many are regretting their words Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYmYc_0eGezAr400
A temporary display was built on Monday to commemorate the team's popular chant, 'Ram's House' Credit: Getty

Crews began building the temporary display on Monday to commemorate the team’s popular chant.

The job was completed Tuesday and the display is scheduled to last for only a few days, however, the execution has been criticized.

The Hollywood sign is still visible in the background, making the letters hard to make out depending on what angle it’s being viewed from.

The display was announced immediately after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium. It was the franchise’s first Super Bowl win as an LA team.

“What a day in Los Angeles - the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti following the team’s win.

“This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our LA pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

But some people are saying they didn’t deliver at all.

“Waste of time and money and it looks lame,” wrote one Twitter user. “Please don’t do it again. Ever.”

“Aw yee RAMBHWOUE!!” said another user, poking fun at the sign’s hard-to-read display.

Others compared it to the infamous “Hollyweed” prank back in 2017. “That guy did a better job,” wrote a user, with many people chiming in agreement.

The temporary sign is a partnership between Los Angeles, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Hollywood Sign Trust and the Rams, according to a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsbhS_0eGezAr400
Many people argue that the words are hard to read, resulting in harsh criticism online Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QItB_0eGezAr400
'Waste of time and money and it looks lame,' wrote one Twitter user Credit: Getty

