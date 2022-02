If you head to Nintendo's website this morning, you'll see a new option listed in the navigation bar at the top called "My Nintendo Store." As the name suggests, Nintendo has launched a new online store in both the US and Canada that exists alongside the Switch eShop. Previously, users could only purchase digital games from Nintendo's website, but with the launch of this new shop, there are physical products – including games and hardware – available as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO