Louisiana State

NTCA RTIME: States Shouldn’t Reinvent the Wheel When Preparing for Record Broadband Funding

By Bernie Arnason
telecompetitor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a panel discussion at the NTCA RTIME event, taking place in Dallas this week, a panel of state broadband executives shared their views about the role of state broadband offices during this historic broadband funding cycle. The challenges are not insignificant. “We’re a public start up,” said Veneeth...

www.telecompetitor.com

Post Register

How the state plans to invest in Idaho's broadband

If we've learned anything in the past few years, it's that technology is becoming more and more necessary for work, school and even healthcare. With rural areas across Idaho having limited internet access, the state is looking to invest in more accessibility. Eric Forsch, Broadband Development Manager with the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Government Technology

Advocates Call for Funding for Michigan Broadband Office

(TNS) — A group of rural Michigan advocates are urging state lawmakers to fund and staff the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the office in June 2021 with the aim of expanding broadband internet access to more residents. But the office as yet has no budget and therefore no fulltime staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon should fund emergency shelters, state treasurer says

Tobias Read, Democrat candidate for governor, promises $75 million for emergency housing.Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read jumped into the controversy over whether the state should fund homeless shelters by proposing a $75 million investment on Monday, Feb. 14. Read, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, proposed spending $75 million on emergency shelters. He backed a plea by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and a number of other Oregon mayors for state shelter funding. "I strongly support mayors from across Oregon in their call for emergency funding for temporary homeless shelters across the state," Read said in the...
OREGON STATE
LaGrange Daily News

Funding to be used for broadband expansion in county

Diverse Power gained a $25 million grant that will be used in broadband expansion within Troup County, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Diverse Power will invest a total of $39 million total to expand broadband internet access through the company’s subsidiary provider, Kudzu Networks. The expansion will incorporate portions of Harris, Troup, Meriwether, Quitman and Coweta Counties.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids mayor candidates discuss city funding, residents' concerns ahead of spring election

Incumbent Shane Blaser will face challenger Nikkilas Robert Wix in a race for Wisconsin Rapids mayor in the spring election on April 5. For information on voter registration and polling locations, you can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune asked each candidate to address important issues in the city and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position. ...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
News Break
Politics
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia native Kamara Jones flourishes as US Health and Human Services public affairs official

The new principal deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has many mid-Missouri connections. Kamara Jones was born and raised in Columbia, attending Blue Ridge Elementary School, Derby Ridge Elementary School, what was then Oakland Junior High School and Hickman High School, graduating in 2004. She...
COLUMBIA, MO
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
MyNorthwest.com

Rural broadband access ‘going to change’ as Washington avails new funds

Billions of dollars are coming into Washington state to improve rural broadband infrastructure as nearly one in 10 Washingtonians do not currently have access to reliable high-speed internet. In November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the release of $1.15 billion with the ReConnect Program to assist rural communities...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

