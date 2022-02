Calix advances the value of the Revenue EDGE platform with the launch of the GigaSpire BLAST u6me, the first carrier-class 6E system in the world. This addition to the GigaSpire BLAST family gives broadband service providers (BSPs) an immediate and seamless way to put cutting-edge technology into the homes of their most valuable subscribers—those who are eagerly adopting the latest 6E-enabled devices. Because it snaps right into the Revenue EDGE platform, the BLAST u6me is both fast and simple to adopt and manage. This means BSPs of even the smallest size can operate with the agility of the best consumer brands and deploy this breakthrough technology in days or weeks rather than months or years. Ultimately, BSPs can quickly deliver the latest technology that subscribers are happy to pay a premium for, while leveraging premium managed Wi-Fi offerings to drive continuous upsell opportunities.

