COULD WE SEE A REUNION WITH RYAN POLES AND PRO BOWL LEFT TACKLE?

6 salary cap cut candidates Bears may consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NFL moves on from the Super Bowl to the 2022 league year, each team will review their roster and salary cap situation to see how they can best position themselves moving forward. For teams like the Bears, with a new GM and head coach, that work is amplified as the new regime decides how to best shape the personnel in their vision. According to Spotrac, the Bears have the 11th most cap space in the league, at just over $27.4 million, so on the surface it looks like the team has room to make some impact signings. But take a closer look and you’ll notice that cap space only accounts for 45 players under contract for next season. All of sudden, you realize the Bears need to stretch that money to fill out their roster, and maybe make some more space to help. This is where the unfortunate reality of “cap casualties” comes into play. As Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus continue to pore over their roster, here are some players that the Bears may consider cutting as they reshape the team. All figures listed below come from Spotrac.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO