SCY (25 yards) Day 2 of the Patriot League Championships saw more records fall. In the final event of the session, the men’s 400 medley relay, Navy clocked a 3:07.32 to obliterate the previous Patriot League Record. Caleb Mauldin (46.00), Jackson Schultz (52.46), Jonah Harm (45.81), and Garrett McGovern (43.05) teamed up to down the conference record, and come in just under the NCAA ‘B’ standard of 3:07.32.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO