The Pygmalion Effect

John Lowe is an Executive Faculty, Coach and Business Presentations Expert at Ty Boyd, Inc. Imagine your company is attending an industry conference and has the opportunity to present at a breakout session. In preparation, you choose your speaker, create the presentation and promote it to your customers and prospects who may be attending the event. At the actual breakout session, you assemble your team, eagerly anticipating the great response from the audience and the large number of leads that will follow. People file into the room, your speaker is introduced and the presentation is delivered. The only problems are that the audience isn’t impressed and the leads don’t follow.
Comments / 0