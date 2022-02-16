ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast...

