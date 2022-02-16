ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school wrestling returning to D.C. public schools after 30 years

By Scott Abraham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/7NEWS — Wrestling is back in the District. After 30 years, high school wrestling is returning to D.C. Public Schools as a varsity sport. 7News sports anchor Scott Abraham broke the story, speaking with several individuals involved in the initial roll out. Abraham also talked with Kenai Rivera, a sophomore at...

