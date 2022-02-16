High school wrestling returning to D.C. public schools after 30 years

Multiple D.C. area public and charter schools were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats. Threats were levied against Dunbar, Roosevelt, and Ron Brown High Schools, a day after Dunbar received a bomb threat during a visit from Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband. During Emhoff's visit, someone called the school claiming there was a bomb inside and said everyone had 10 minutes to evacuate. No explosives or threats were found in the building after a search from police. It’s unclear whether Tuesday and Wednesday’s bomb threats are linked. “DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing,” said Enrique Gutierrez, press secretary at District of Columbia Public Schools. Police confirmed that schools were safely evacuated and that the investigation was ongoing.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO