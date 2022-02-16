ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside California Politics: Sen. Dahle discusses run for governor

By Jordan Radach, Nikki Laurenzo
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — The first major candidate announced his intentions to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

California GOP senator launches longshot bid for governor

Republican Sen. Brian Dahle joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his bid for governor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

