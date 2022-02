The Jordan Pond House is a tradition for a lot of Mainers. My mom and I have been going down to the Jordan Pond House every fall for years. We like to wait until the leaves start to change a bit, and then head down for a brunch of popovers and conversation. Not that the conversation is about anything important. We just like to sit, enjoy the sights, and eat delicious popovers.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO