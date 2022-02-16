ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Worker at Confederate Site Sues for Racial Discrimination

By The New Orleans Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black woman who worked for a Confederate landmark in Alabama has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer after she says they discriminated against her because of her race. Evelyn England worked as a receptionist for the “First White House of the Confederacy” for 12 years, but...

