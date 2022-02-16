New Plaza Cinema has a new home

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Dry January may be over, but for some staying dry isn't exclusively for January. Brooklyn's St. Agrestis created the Phony Negroni, a non-alcoholic take on the popular Negroni. It might not have gin or Campari, but it does have juniper and citrus to replicate the flavor without any of the booze.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO