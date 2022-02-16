New Plaza Cinema has a new home

Eclair French Pastry is a locally-owned business that provides many flavors of French pastries: eclairs, choux pastry, fruit tarts and cookies. They recently celebrated their grand opening in a new location in Sandy. You can now find them at 7948 South 1300 East. For more information please visit: eclairfrenchpastry.com.
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a luxury housing community and more are coming soon. Plus, we sat down for an exclusive interview with Robert Simon, President and CEO of Corporate Realty, about the most exciting developments coming to town. Keep reading for all the details. 1. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema...
The onetime location of an iconic Mount Prospect business is home to a new business. Gold + Oak, which specializes in "exclusive lifestyle goods" curated from talented artisans across the globe, held its grand opening Thursday at 100 E. Northwest Hwy. That's the former home of Busse's Flowers and Gifts,...
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Dry January may be over, but for some staying dry isn't exclusively for January. Brooklyn's St. Agrestis created the Phony Negroni, a non-alcoholic take on the popular Negroni. It might not have gin or Campari, but it does have juniper and citrus to replicate the flavor without any of the booze.
If theres anything we might enjoy more than saving money, it's a bit of alliteration. So the new "tickets, tenders and tubs" 50% promotion at Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX feels like an all-around win. The theater at the Valley Plaza Mall has launched half-price Tuesday, offering that 50%...
Fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” can not only look forward to the release of season four but now also have a chance to experience a marvelous hotel stay. The Plaza in New York City has created a guest experience package that is inspired by, and in conjunction with, the Amazon Prime Video hit series.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- A new movie theater is set to open at the Warwick Mall in early March. Apple Cinemas, first announced last September, will open on March third, according to the Mall’s Facebook page. The new theater will open just under a year after Showcase Cinemas announced that...
A new restaurant on the East End of Long Island, known by many golfers in Riverhead, has recently undergone renovations. Kenny's on the Green opened last fall under new management and has been receiving very positive reviews, management says. The kitchen even underwent renovations, as well as the menu. Kenny's...
The new dine-in cinema replaces the former IPIC cinema that closed in 2019. Are movie theaters officially making a comeback?. The Texas dine-in theater chain Look Cinemas has opened a new location in The Rivertowns Square shopping mall on 1 Livingstone Avenue in Dobbs Ferry, New York. The concept was to bring the ambiance of dine-in cinemas back to life when business was crippled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The grand opening was delayed until today. It was originally scheduled to open in December 2021.
ST. LOUIS – A four-legged escape artist that jumped the wall of her kennel at the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood has a new place to call home. It was announced in a Twitter post that six-month-old Lola was recently adopted. On Friday, one of our FOX 2 producers was looking at our Renewal by Andersen webcam inside the APA Adoption Center and noticed Lola trying to jump the wall of her kennel.
As the winter months continue to roll by and we eagerly wait for Springtime, most people are dreaming of spending time with their family and friends in their backyard. From pool parties to barbeques, your backyard can be an oasis from your normal day-to-day life.
