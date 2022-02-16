ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts of Southern Appalachians will be accepting...

www.wate.com

Natchez Democrat

IT’S COOKIE TIME: National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend starts this weekend

This weekend, Feb. 18 through 20, marks the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022, which celebrates all the fun, learning, and excitement that the Girl Scout cookie program has powered for girls over the last 100 years. The weekend highlights some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout cookie...
FESTIVAL
WTHI

Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Wabash Valley. Now you can stock up on all of your favorites. The Girl Scouts love to sell cookies as much as we like to eat them. The program is teaching scouts about some valuable skills. Katie...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: 'Adventurefuls' Girl Scout Cookies

This week for Taste Test Tuesday, Leanne Taylor and Dave Davis are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen to try out the new Girl Scout Cookie "Adventurefuls". This new cookie is described as an 'indulgent browning-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." The News...
RECIPES
CBS Denver

Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Special Meaning For 2 Young Afghan Refugees Trying To Rebuild Lives

(CBS4)– Those passing by a Broomfield shopping center on Sunday Heard a familiar call. “Girl Scouts cookies,” 10-year-old Shahdukht yelled. (credit: CBS) Wearing their signature brown Brownie vests, they were out in the cold on the first day sales trying to reach a lofty goal. “I want to sell 600 boxes and I want to sell 300,” Shahdukht and her 8-year-old cousin Hada said. To those stopping to buy cookies, it seemed as if they’d been Girl Scouts for years. “It feels empowered and you’re going to make friends,” Shahdukht said. But the cousins are brand new to the troop, new to Colorado...
BROOMFIELD, CO
WHEC TV-10

Shortage impacting some Girl Scout cookie sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Production issues with one of the companies that supplies most Girl Scout cookies are causing a shortage. Sales in New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts have been impacted, and not only are the scouts short on inventory, but their cut is down from 90 cents to 75 cents.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Telegraph

Cookie time returns for Riverbend Girl Scouts

ALTON — A delicious rite of passage greeted Riverbend shoppers on Saturday as local Girl Scouts held cookie sales at several area locations, selling Samoas and trading dollars for Do-Si-Dos as shoppers made off with their annual haul of the sweet scouting treats.
ALTON, IL

