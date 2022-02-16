Girl Scout cookie season kicks off

(CBS4)– Those passing by a Broomfield shopping center on Sunday Heard a familiar call. “Girl Scouts cookies,” 10-year-old Shahdukht yelled. (credit: CBS) Wearing their signature brown Brownie vests, they were out in the cold on the first day sales trying to reach a lofty goal. “I want to sell 600 boxes and I want to sell 300,” Shahdukht and her 8-year-old cousin Hada said. To those stopping to buy cookies, it seemed as if they’d been Girl Scouts for years. “It feels empowered and you’re going to make friends,” Shahdukht said. But the cousins are brand new to the troop, new to Colorado...

