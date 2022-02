On January 17, 2022, South32 announced the completion of the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) on the Taylor deposit, one of several exploration deposits on their privately owned land in the Patagonia Mountains collectively known as the Hermosa Project. The PFS is an early-stage analysis of a potential mining project, designed to give company stakeholders the basic information they need before deciding to invest in a project.

