Silver Lake’s newest takeaway option is Rápido, in the former Scout space on Sunset Boulevard. Yesterday’s opening is just phase one for that whole building, which will soon see the (re)opening of Bar Moruno in the former Kettle Black space, as well as a restaurant from chef Ricardo Zarate. For now, it’s all about Rápido though, with plans to sell everything from tinned fish and wine — including partner David Rosoff’s own Vermina Vermouth — to bread from Westside shop Jyan Isaac and a variety of to-go meats and cheeses. Bar Moruno chef Chris Feldmeier will also be offering prepared sandwiches and the like, with more to come from Zarate down the line as well. The small space is now open at 3707 Sunset Boulevard with daytime through evening hours Tuesday through Sunday.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO