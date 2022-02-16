ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel carries out missile strike over south of Syria’s Damascus -defense ministry

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Israel carried out on Wednesday a strike using several...

AFP

Israel hits missile targets in Syria: military

Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said. Sirens were sounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm after the Syrian missile launch but it exploded in mid-air, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted. "In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," the military said. Syrian state media said the country's air defences had been activated against Israeli fire "in the vicinity of Damascus".
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
MilitaryTimes

Iran unveils new missile it says can strike US bases, Israel

Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel. State TV reported that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.
US News and World Report

Israel Strikes Syria in Response to Anti-Aircraft Fire

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Israeli military said it attacked missile batteries in Syria on Wednesday after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel during what Syrian state television reported was an earlier strike around Damascus. A military spokesperson declined to comment on the Syrian report of an initial Israeli attack near...
Washington Times

Seek Israel’s aid in missile defense

“Congress overdue to help fund Israel‘s Iron Dome” (Web, Feb. 15) makes a strong case for effective missile defense as a deterrent as well as a vital item once hostilities have started between nations. Omitted, however, is the fact that Israel has sensibly constructed an integrated defense capable of intercepting missiles of several ranges, thus providing a layered defense using their Arrow, Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems.
