ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

U.S. sues Missouri over state law restricting enforcement of federal gun laws

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said it...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden DOJ sues Missouri over law to protect Second Amendment rights

The Biden administration sued Missouri this week over a state law that aims to upend some federal firearm restrictions. Missouri enacted the Second Amendment Preservation Act in June, which makes it unlawful for state and local law enforcement to enforce federal laws that encroach upon the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#State Law#Firearms#Gun Laws#Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justice Department sues to challenge Missouri’s controversial new gun law

JEFFERSON CITY — The U.S. Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging a Missouri law that forbids local police from enforcing federal gun laws. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, seeks to block the Second Amendment Preservation Act that declared “invalid” many federal gun regulations that don’t have an equivalent in Missouri law. These include statutes covering weapons registration and tracking, and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sand Hills Express

DOJ sues Missouri over bill declaring several federal firearm laws invalid

The U.S. Justice Department sued Missouri on Wednesday, seeking to stop the state from enforcing a bill it passed last year that declared several federal firearms laws “invalid.” The complaint alleges that the bill, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, is unconstitutional and is hindering law enforcement efforts.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy