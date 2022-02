West Michigan will start to see our next system push in late Monday evening bringing rain and freezing rain. We will see mostly rain and even some rumbles of thunder along and south of I-96 while freezing rain and wintry mix is expected along and north of I-96. This system will conntinue through Tuesday as we do have a Winter Weather Advisory posted for Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties starting at 7 o’clock Monday evening until midnight on Tuesday.

