MWC 2022: Samsung holding Galaxy Event on Feb. 27

By Jason Cipriani
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung just announced the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 lineups at its first Unpacked event of 2022, and while the phones and tablets haven't even started shipping yet, the smartphone maker just announced it will hold another event at Mobile World...

www.zdnet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mwc#Smartphone#Mobile World Congress#Unpacked#The Mwc Event
