MWC 2022: Samsung holding Galaxy Event on Feb. 27

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop for $1,182 after receiving a $118 discount. This will get you a fast slim, and sleek-looking laptop that packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB Ram, and 512GB storage under the hood. You also get a 15.6-inch AMOLED display and the latest version of Windows. However, you can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Book Pro, which has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, less powerful specs, and a more affordable price tag. This laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, along with long-lasting battery life.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO