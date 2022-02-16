ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All In on the Metaverse... Or Not? Big Tech Leads the Way Into Virtual Worlds and Investment Opportunity

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
While many still remain skeptical about the metaverse, big tech firms and even one big bank are ready to expand their virtual worlds. Facebook parent company has pivoted so hard it will now call its employees 'Metamates,' and even JPMorgan Chase has created its own digital lounge on one virtual platform. While the sector remains young, there seems to be significant investment opportunity, especially with companies like Nvidia. Adam Johnson, a portfolio strategist at Adviser Investments, joins Closing Bell to discuss which companies could win in this space, consumer appetite, and more.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

