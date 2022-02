SMITHFIELD — The Bobcats jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half and rode that momentum to expel Mountain Crest from the 4A state playoffs in the opening round. Sky View prevailed, 70-48. By the middle of the second quarter, No. 4 Sky View (15-7) had quelled any talk of an upset. Though No. 13 Mountain Crest (3-19), which never held the lead all night, edged to within one point (13-12) late in the first, the Bobcats went on a 13-0 run spanning the remainder of the first quarter and into the second.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO