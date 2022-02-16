Best wireless mice: Cut the cord with these top performers

Get more than a meal out of your dinner preparation time with the BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove. This impressive gadget actually turns fire into electricity. Using patented combustion technology, it creates a vortex of smokeless flames. This can cook your meals while charging your gear simultaneously using only the twigs and sticks near your campsite. Delivering 3 watts of power, it charges phones, lights, and other gadgets. And its 3,200 mAh internal battery can charge even if there’s not a fire. This stove boils a liter of water in 4.5 minutes and packs down to the size of a 32 oz. wide-mouth water bottle while weighing only 2.06 pounds. Furthermore, the smart LED dashboard provides real-time feedback on fire strength, fan speed, and power output. Finally, the 4 fan speed settings circulate air, and the honeycomb heat mesh provides a protective barrier from the inner burn chamber.
