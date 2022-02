Coeur Mining (CDE -14.0%) reported year-end 2021 proven and probable reserves of 3.1M ounces of gold, 238.2M ounces of silver, 296.1M pounds of zinc and 193.2M pounds of lead. Success from 5-year, ~$240M investment in exploration – Infill-focused drilling programs successfully replaced 1.8M and 56.4M ounces of cumulative gold and silver production, respectively, as well as added an additional 0.5M ounces of gold and 85.4M ounces of silver reserves.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO