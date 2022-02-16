ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Styles On His WWE Debut At Royal Rumble, How He Changed Vince McMahon’s Opinion Of Him

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Styles recently discussed his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble and how he managed to change Vince McMahon’s mind about him. Styles spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani and you can check out a couple excerpts below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On his WWE debut at...

411mania.com

MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch on Predicament of Being Forced to Destroy Her Childhood Hero Lita

– Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews spoke to WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch on WrestleRant ahead of today’s Elimination Chamber event. Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today’s show. Below are some highlights:. Becky Lynch on facing Lita: “I’m...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

Lacey Evans Tweets About Ric Flair Then Deletes It

In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans sent out a message about her storyline with Ric Flair last year and an off-color joke he made. She later deleted the tweet. She wrote: “Throwback to when I got ready to do a segment of RAW with @RicFlairNatrBoy and he tells me he’s ‘in the mood for some Hooters’ after seeing me.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Current Injury Status For Bayley & Asuka In WWE

Bayley and Asuka have both been sidelined in WWE for several months due to injury, and there has been lots of speculation as to when they could return to the ring. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on their current status. According to Johnson, Bayley is still expected back...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the title.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
411mania.com

More Wrestlers React to The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction: Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, More

As we reported yesterday, The Undertaker is set to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. It was previously noted that fellow Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kane, Triple H and more have commented to congratulate him. Now, more from the wrestling world including Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus and others have weighed in on the honor.
WWE

