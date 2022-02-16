ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie McMahon Says Docuseries Will Show New Details About Vince McMahon’s Life

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie McMahon has given an update on the Netflix docuseries about Vince McMahon, noting that it will feature some new details about her father’s life. Stephanie spoke with Adam’s Apple and was asked about the four-part docuseries, which is...

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Lacey Evans Tweets About Ric Flair Then Deletes It

In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans sent out a message about her storyline with Ric Flair last year and an off-color joke he made. She later deleted the tweet. She wrote: “Throwback to when I got ready to do a segment of RAW with @RicFlairNatrBoy and he tells me he’s ‘in the mood for some Hooters’ after seeing me.”
Becky Lynch on Predicament of Being Forced to Destroy Her Childhood Hero Lita

– Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews spoke to WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch on WrestleRant ahead of today’s Elimination Chamber event. Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today’s show. Below are some highlights:. Becky Lynch on facing Lita: “I’m...
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the title.
Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
