Florida State

Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Problems for Floridians receiving Medicaid.

According to the Associated Press, Florida failed to pay tens of thousands of health care claims for the state’s sickest children.

The state says a software glitch is to blame.

Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s October 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, Wellcare of Florida Inc.

We’re working to learn if the issue has been resolved.

