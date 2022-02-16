Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Problems for Floridians receiving Medicaid.
According to the Associated Press, Florida failed to pay tens of thousands of health care claims for the state’s sickest children.
The state says a software glitch is to blame.
Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s October 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, Wellcare of Florida Inc.
We’re working to learn if the issue has been resolved.
