A 2021 GMC Yukon Denali customer in Edmonton, Canada recently discovered a $1 lien on his fully paid-off SUV after trying to sell it. Per a recent report from Global News, Edmonton resident Harvey Minhas purchased his 2021 GMC Yukon Denali in October, but later accepted a new job offer in Toronto, prompting him to sell the large SUV, as he felt as though it wouldn’t be a great fit for city driving. However, Minhas was then informed by a potential buyer that there was a lien placed on the vehicle, preventing him from selling it.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO