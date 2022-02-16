ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gunn Club Comments On Danhausen Labeling Them “Ass Boys”

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth members of The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) were recent guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, they discussed their online rivalry with AEW’s latest signing Danhausen. The tag team and the popular star have gone back and forth a lot on social media over the past few...

