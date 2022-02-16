ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bill To Let Undocumented Immigrants Get Driver’s Licenses Passes Massachusetts House

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a hot-button issue on Beacon Hill for decades. But on Wednesday, a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses passed a first-ever vote in the House, 120-36.

This issue has for years been caught in the undertow of political emotion surrounding our broken immigration system. Republicans and some Democrats have argued that a license is a privilege reserved for legal residents.

But Democratic leaders pointed to the 16 other states that have passed similar bills and claimed law enforcement officials are telling them they need it to help them enforce road safety laws.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

“Our job, our task of doing traffic enforcement is made better, is made easier when the person behind the wheel presents a driver’s license,” said Rep. William Straus (D-Mattapoisett), House Chair of the Committee on Transportation. “It will provide an extra level of public safety and law enforcement capability by providing driver’s licenses.”

The bill would require applicants to present two documents, a valid unexpired foreign passport or Consular Identification document and one of the these menu options: “an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, a valid unexpired foreign national identification card, a valid unexpired foreign driver’s license or a marriage certificate or divorce decree issued in Massachusetts.”

Rep. Paul Frost (R-Auburn) argued against passage on the grounds that it would encourage more immigrants to come here without proper legal clearance.

“We’re now starting to incentivize; ‘hey, don’t worry about being undocumented, don’t worry about being here illegally, you can still come to Massachusetts, and not only can you get an ID but a driver’s license,’” he said.

And critics of the bill noted that while some police chiefs have endorsed the bill, others have not. Meanwhile, supporters claimed states with this law have seen decreases in hit-and-run cases and uninsured drivers.

Gov. Charlie Baker has expressed opposition to this in the past. If he vetoes the bill, it will require a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override his veto. Rep. Straus appeared to anticipate a veto when he quoted past objections by Baker to vagueness about the identity verification applicants would be required to show.

“The touchstone for the bill that was presented to you was frankly annunciated by the governor in conversations over the past couple of years,” said Straus.

Comments / 3

Mark R Messier
5d ago

Wait! Shouldn’t undocumented immigrants be deported? Instead we are going to give them drivers licenses. This state is like living in a alternate reality

Reply
2
