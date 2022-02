When a French orphan named Martin Fugate, in about 1820, married a local girl Elizabeth Smith, a red-haired woman, the couple decided to settle in the banks of Troublesome Creek in Kentucky to claim a land grant. However, unknown to them, there was a recessive gene the couple carried, called (Met-H) and the legacy they started as they became parents to children who looked nothing like them. Their children’s color was blue. This was purely concidental as they were unrelated.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO