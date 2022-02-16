ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon softball notebook: Outfielder Hannah Galey shines at the plate with 7 hits

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 8 days ago
Oregon rolls into its second weekend of the softball season having risen in the rankings and getting closer to full strength.

The Ducks went 5-0 last week in their first games of 2022 and were rewarded with a six-spot jump from 18th to 12th in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.

Up next is a road trip to Texas and a game against Texas State in San Marcos at 2 p.m. Thursday followed by a three-game series against Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Friday (12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.).

Coach Melyssa Lombardi said she expects senior third baseman Rachel Cid to rejoin the lineup, though senior pitcher Brooke Yanez will be out again this week.

Both players unexpectedly missed Oregon’s opening weekend, and Lombardi didn’t give a reason for their absences when asked this week.

For Cid, a career .297 hitter, it was the first time she didn’t start for the Ducks since her career began in 2019, ending a streak of 133 straight games.

Yanez, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2021 after going 22-6 with 268 strikeouts, is Oregon’s top pitcher.

“I’m excited to have Rachel back,” Lombardi said. “With Brooke, we want to get her back on the field as quick as possible and we’re just continuing to monitor it.”

Ducks already clutch at the plate

In the first inning of the season-opener against Ole Miss last Thursday, Feb. 10, freshman infielder Paige Sinicki hit a two-out, two-strike single up the middle to score Hannah Delgado and Allee Bunker for Oregon’s first runs of year.

Sinicki’s timely hit was also a sign of things to come for the Ducks, who scored 23 of their 42 runs last weekend with two outs.

“Nothing’s better than clutch,” Lombardi said when asked specifically about Sinicki’s first career at-bat. “I love athletes that know how to clutch up. We talk about cashing in with runners in scoring position. I thought for her, she came up big. She’s a competitor and we’ve known that since Day 1.”

Galey shines in starting role

Maybe one of the biggest surprises out of opening weekend was the production Oregon got from outfielder Hannah Galey, who started all five games and is the Ducks’ leading hitter with a .538 average.

Galey, a senior from Scappoose, had seven hits last weekend, two more hits than in her sophomore and junior seasons combined, and her two doubles are one shy of career total from her previous three seasons.

“I honestly can’t say enough,” Lombardi said. “I love how she came out of the gates this weekend just very confident in all areas. Love how she’s swinging the bat and just commanding the outfield.”

Galey made 39 starts as a freshman in 2019 but then made just 15 starts and played in a total of 53 games the past two years combined, and often she was used solely as a pinch runner.

She took advantage of her playing time last weekend, getting at least two hits in each of those three games and belting her first home run since her freshman season.

“It’s been exciting to see what she’s capable of doing,” Lombardi said. “Just to see things come together for her this past weekend is great.”

