Use of rape-kit DNA to probe other crimes shocks prosecutors

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco district attorney’s stunning disclosure that California crime labs are using DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes shocked prosecutors nationwide, and advocates said the practice could affect victims’ willingness to come forward.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he became aware of the “opaque practice” last week after prosecutors found a report among hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against a woman recently charged with a felony property crime. The papers referred to a DNA sample collected from the woman during a 2016 rape investigation.

Boudin read from the report Tuesday at a news conference and said he could not share it because of privacy concerns, but his office allowed the San Francisco Chronicle to review the documents. The newspaper said the woman was tied to a burglary in late 2021 during “a routine search” of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database. The match came from DNA gathered from the same laboratory listed in a report on the sexual assault, The Chronicle reported.

Boudin said someone at the crime lab told him the practice was a standard procedure, according to Rachel Marshall, Boudin’s spokeswoman. Crime lab Director Mark Powell did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Officer Robert Rueca, a department spokesman, said the matter is still being investigated and that the department hoped to clear up questions regarding the issues of DNA after the probe is complete.

There are strict government regulations surrounding DNA collection and analysis on the state and federal level, yet dozens of local police departments around the U.S. have amassed their own DNA databases to track criminals,

It’s not clear whether that’s what occurred in the San Francisco crime lab, or if it’s what Boudin was referring to as a common practice.

“These databases work in the background with very little regulation and very little light,” said Jason Kreag, a law professor at the University of Arizona who has studied forensic DNA issues. “It doesn’t surprise me, and I wouldn’t think this is the only instance where it actually happened.”

allows local law enforcement crime labs to operate their own forensic databases that are separate from federal and state databases. The law also lets municipal labs perform forensic analysis, including DNA profiling, using those databases — without regulation by the state or others.

The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
