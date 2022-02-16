ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

You Know You've Wondered: What Happens If You Eat Moldy Food?

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Gorin, MS, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Master the Media in Stamford, CT. We’ve all heard of mold. But what exactly is it? Mold is a tiny fungus that lives on animals and plants—and can be transported via air, water or bugs, according to the University...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Stamford, CT
Health
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Perishable Food#Ms#Rdn#Master The Media#Brie#Camembert#Stilton
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
FDA
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

When you’re hungry and pressed for time, microwaving a frozen food can be convenient and quick. While there are plenty of options that seem healthy in your grocery store’s freezer section, experts warned us about one particular kind that could contribute to weight gain if eaten frequently. We spoke with a nutritionist and dietitian about one frozen food to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight, and learned why it’s better to eat something else for breakfast instead.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy