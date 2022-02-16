ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Encanto’ Is Headed Back to Theaters Ahead of the Oscars

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Encanto is headed back to theaters for a victory lap ahead of the Oscars....

1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Theaters#Animated Movie#Best Animated Feature
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Here's Why Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno Didn't Get Oscar Nomination

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are finally here and it looks like the Oscars 2022 don't want to talk about Bruno, either. Fans of the Disney feature Encanto have expressed their disappointment over how We Don't Talk About Bruno was not nominated for Best Song. So why was the catchy track featuring the entire cast snubbed by the Oscars? As it turns out, there's a valid reason!
MOVIES
PopSugar

Listen to the "Encanto" Soundtrack Here! It Just Scored 2 Oscar Nods

The soundtrack to "Encanto," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and produced by Germaine Franco, is Disney's highest success yet! Last month, the soundtrack reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart, beating Adele's "30" after its six-week reign. Not only did it surpass "30," the "Encanto" soundtrack became Disney's first soundtrack to reach the top of the charts. The closest contender was the soundtrack to "Frozen 2" in 2019, which reached the No. 5 spot.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lands Second Career Oscar Nom With ‘Encanto’ & Eyes EGOT Again

Lin-Manuel Miranda saw his second career Oscar nomination today in the Best Song Category for “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney animated movie Encanto, putting him on track once again to reach EGOT status. Encanto counted three noms this morning overall with noms for Best Animated Feature and Germaine Franco’s Original Score. “Dos Oruguitas” is performed by Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra. Not only is it Miranda’s second Best Song Oscar nom, but it’s also his second with a Disney feature after 2017’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.  Miranda wrote all the songs for Encanto and received a story by credit on the animated movie which has grossed over...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Encanto’ Earned 3 Oscar Nods But None for “Bruno”

Disney Animation’s Colombia-set musical Encanto earned three Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning, for best animated feature, original score for composer Germaine Franco and song for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas.” For best animated feature, Encanto’s nominees are directors Byron Howard (an Oscar winner for Zootopia) and first-time nominee Jared Bush, and producers Yvett Merino, the first Latina nominated in the category, and Clark Spencer (Oscar winner for Zootopia and president of Walt Disney Animated Studios).More from The Hollywood ReporterJavier Bardem on His and Penelope Cruz's Oscar Nominations: "Mine Won't Make Any Sense Without Hers"Maggie Gyllenhaal Celebrates 'The Lost Daughter' Oscar Nom: "Crying...
MOVIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spokesman-Review

For Oscar nominees, head to the Magic Lantern

Above: Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benedict Cumberbatch both earned Oscar nominations, two of the film's industry-leading 12. (Photo/Netflix) Update: Apparently "Nightmare Alley" will not play at the Magic Lantern. In keeping with its mission of featuring the best that the world of cinema has to offer, the Magic Lantern on Friday...
MOVIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy