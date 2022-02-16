‘Encanto’ Is Headed Back to Theaters Ahead of the Oscars

Disney Animation’s Colombia-set musical Encanto earned three Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning, for best animated feature, original score for composer Germaine Franco and song for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas.”
For best animated feature, Encanto’s nominees are directors Byron Howard (an Oscar winner for Zootopia) and first-time nominee Jared Bush, and producers Yvett Merino, the first Latina nominated in the category, and Clark Spencer (Oscar winner for Zootopia and president of Walt Disney Animated Studios).More from The Hollywood ReporterJavier Bardem on His and Penelope Cruz's Oscar Nominations: "Mine Won't Make Any Sense Without Hers"Maggie Gyllenhaal Celebrates 'The Lost Daughter' Oscar Nom: "Crying...
