ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More than 50% of N.J. corrections workers remain unvaccinated hours before mandate deadline

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUg53_0eGeXjcf00

Less than half of New Jersey’s state corrections workers are vaccinated hours before the deadline requiring they have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the extent of the mandate’s impact on prison staffing likely won’t come into sharp relief for weeks.

About 43% of the roughly 7,280 civilian and uniformed staff at the Department of Corrections had received a COVID-19 vaccine, Liz Velez, the department’s communications director, said Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight is the deadline for prison staff to receive their first jabs after the state Supreme Court Monday declined to block Gov. Phil Murphy’s vaccine mandate for workers at health care centers, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and other congregate settings.

Police unions sued to halt the mandate, calling it governmental overreach and saying it would lead to a mass exodus of jail staff.

“For those members that showed up since March of 2020 when the rest of the world was on Zoom, showed up to the prisons, locked themselves behind bars 10 or 11 months before a vaccine was even available to anybody —s eems like at midnight tonight, many are going to be tossed out with the bathwater,” said Pat Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association.

The affected workers’ vaccine regimen must be complete by March 30. Anyone who has not received a booster by then must do so within three weeks of becoming eligible for the additional dose.

Until now the workers affected by the mandate have been able to avoid getting the vaccine and undergo regular testing for COVID-19 instead. Murphy’s Jan. 20 order did away with that option, though it still provides for religious and medical exemptions.

Corrections workers who don’t comply with the order face termination, though those dismissals won’t be immediate.

“Barring an approved exemption, staff who are not timely vaccinated will be given notice of non-compliance, with three days from the date of the notice to comply,” Velez said, adding those who don’t comply will be suspended without pay after a disciplinary hearing while they await the conclusion of termination proceedings.

Exemption requests are also due at midnight Wednesday. Those will take some time to process, and applicants won’t be suspended while their requests are under consideration. Workers can appeal a denial.

Velez added the department has been offering staff and inmates Moderna vaccines since December 2021, noting the practice would continue after the mandate goes into effect.

An appellate ruling against the police unions’ bid to block the mandate was issued Friday, and the state Supreme Court subsequently declined to enjoin Murphy’s order, saying in a 5-2 decision the unions’ charges of personal harm do not outweigh the public interest of having vaccinated jail staff.

Union officials have warned mass resignations of corrections workers would worsen existing staff shortages .

“A lot of people don’t realize the state was losing 15 correctional police officers a pay period long before this mandate was signed,” Colligan said. “This is people just literally walking away from the job because they don’t want to do it anymore. I think we’re losing sight of that, too. We don’t exactly have a long line of applicants waiting to jump into their spots.”

Roughly 1,400 corrections officers covered by the union are eligible to retire, Colligan said, though it’s unclear how many of those officers have been vaccinated. Also unclear is the effect the mandate will have on county correctional facilities, whose workers are also subject to the mandate.

William Sullivan, president of NJ PBA Local 105, which represents state corrections officials, predicted state facilities could adjust to lower staffing levels by consolidating prison populations into a smaller set of facilities but said that might not be possible for counties because they already share services.

New Jersey’s prison population dropped sharply after Murphy signed a 2020 law allowing some prisoners to be released early to stem the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. Roughly 5,500 people have been released, and many criminal trials have been delayed because of space constraints related to the pandemic.

County facilities could seek some additional staffing from county sheriff’s offices, Sullivan said — sheriffs run some county correctional facilities — and some counties may be less zealous in enforcing the mandate than others.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post More than 50% of N.J. corrections workers remain unvaccinated hours before mandate deadline appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 14

Petch#3
4d ago

So when half of them are not vaccinated and they're fired, who's going to be in charge of the jails/prisons? #LiftALLMandates

Reply
7
they want us dead
4d ago

So what happens when they don’t have enough workers to operate the prisons? Let prisoners out?

Reply(5)
6
Related
NJ.com

N.J. releases more than 200 prisoners over COVID concerns

Adam Baines stepped off the bus and onto a sliver of grass next to Newark Penn Station, slinging a small mesh bag containing most of his worldly belongings over his shoulder. He had just been released from Northern State Prison in Newark, one of more than 200 prisoners freed Thursday under a program reducing sentences for certain types of inmates in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

Construction worker from N.J. killed in 8-story fall in NYC had ‘purest of hearts’, family says

A 56-year-old worker from New Jersey was killed last week after falling eight stories from a New York City construction site with a history of safety issues, authorities said. Angel Pilataxi fell from a building about 10:20 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Columbia Heights in Brooklyn Heights being converted to luxury apartments, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio makes announcement about Staten Island congressional bid

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A possible candidate for Staten Island’s congressional seat announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t run after all. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce that he would not be running for the seat that covers all of Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, but said he sees a possibility for a challenge from the left.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facilities#Corrections Officers#Prison#Supreme Court#Zoom#Benevolent Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
984
Followers
445
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy