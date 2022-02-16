ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Britney Spears: ‘I felt heard and like I mattered’ from Bay Area lawmaker’s letter

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Fje_0eGeXhrD00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Britney Spears may be heading to Congress after receiving a Bay Area congressman’s invitation to testify on conservatorship laws.

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, whose district covers Alameda County and Contra Costa County, asked Spears to testify about how she was ensnared in a conservatorship for much of her adult life against her will.

The pop princess regained control of her life in November thanks to a Los Angeles judge who terminated the 13-year conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Spears shared Swalwell’s invitation letter on Instagram .

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!” Spears wrote.

Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in December.

Her Instagram post continued, “In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all.”

The letter was co-written by Swalwell and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTYJc_0eGeXhrD00
Confetti flies as protestors are seen at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The lawmakers wrote to Spears, ” We have been following your conservatorship closely and were elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator. Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

The lawmakers said they were especially concerned with Spears’ conservatorship because, for years, she was unable to hire her own attorney to represent her personal and financial interests.

Spears wrote on Instagram, “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom declaration pays homage to dark time in Japanese American history

(BCN) — This year marks the 80th anniversary of the widespread internment of Bay Area and West Coast U.S. citizens of Japanese descent. In recognition of this event, on Saturday Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Feb. 19 “A Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Evacuation.” United States Executive Order 9066, issued on February 19, 1942, authorized the […]
KRON4 News

Chinese New Year celebrated in San Francisco after pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Chinese New Year Parade is underway in San Francisco one year later since the pandemic. Families lined up along Market Street in San Francisco before the barricades closed off the street forThe Chinese New Year Parade. Revelers traveled from the bay area and beyond and they got here extra early […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Alameda County, CA
Entertainment
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Legal questions mount amid San Francisco rape kit DNA case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Every day, DNA is routed through local, state and federal databases to identify suspected criminals. A technological breakthrough that’s allowed law enforcement to solve unprecedented numbers of crimes, its use has simultaneously garnered praise along with major privacy concerns. But this week’s revelation that the San Francisco police crime lab used a sexual […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area welcomes much cooler weather

Bay Area, Calif. (BCN) — The springlike weather that the Bay Area and northern California have enjoyed for the last week is about to end as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as an arctic cold front puts most of the country into a deep freeze. The Bay Area forecast calls for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4 News

Holiday travel increases gas prices in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday weekend is almost upon us, but it is going to cost travelers at the pump. The price of gas continues to rise for travelers. California’s average gas price is $4.73. This is above the nation’s average at $3.53, according to Triple A. However, Bay Area drivers are paying more […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Speed cameras proposed for three Bay Area cities

SAN JOSE (KRON) – There are many reasons why accidents happen, but lawmakers think speeding is one of the biggest causes. Which is why if Assembly Bill 2336 – introduced by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – cities like San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would install speeding […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

California police helicopter crashes in Newport Beach area

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A police helicopter has crashed in water near California’s coast. The helicopter crash-landed in the Newport Beach area, Huntington Beach police said Saturday. The helicopter was in Newport Bay, CBSLA reported. Two people were rescued and hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRON4 News

Whole Foods to open flagship store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Whole Foods announced this week it will open a flagship store at Trinity Place in San Francisco starting March 10. Whole Foods Market Trinity will be located at 1185 Market Street, roughly a block away from the Civic Center BART station. The new store will be a 64,737-square-foot building below the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy